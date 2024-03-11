World "Israel responsible for the collapse of the truce talks" Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh claims Israel is responsible for the collapse of truce talks after talks in Cairo broke down last week. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 11, 2024 | 08:21 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Leo Correa

In a recorded speech, Haniyeh, who is in Qatar, said Israel had avoided giving clear guarantees regarding a ceasefire, the withdrawal of its forces or guarantees for the return of displaced Gazans, The Times of Israel reported.



Claiming that Hamas "showed positivity and responsibility during the negotiations", Haniyeh pointed out that the militant group will not accept an agreement "that does not end the war, nor expel the enemy from Gaza".



Vowing to ensure that Israel does not return any of the 134 hostages still in Gaza without a permanent ceasefire agreement, Haniyeh thanked the "fronts of resistance" - Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, as well as other Iranian-backed forces - for supporting the fight of Hamas against Israel.



"The Zionist enemy has failed in all its plans in Gaza, and our people are steadfast in their country despite thousands of martyrs (killed), wounded and missing," said Haniyeh, who left Gaza for Qatar in 2017.