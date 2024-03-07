Politics 0

Brnabić met with the Prime Minister of Greece VIDEO

Prime Minister Brnabić, met with Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the second day of the Congress of European People's Party (EPP) in Bucharest.

Brnabić and Mitsotakis once again confirmed the good relations between the two countries and mutual cooperation.

They discussed future cooperation in several areas.

On Wednesday, during the first day of the EPP Congress, the Prime Minister had meetings with several important officials on the sidelines of the meeting, including a meeting with the President of the Senate of Romania and the President of the Romanian National Liberal Party, Nicolae Ciucă.

Last night, Brnabić also had a meeting with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, where they discussed cooperation between the two countries.

As she pointed out, Romania respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia.

