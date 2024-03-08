Another European country enters the war? "This is important for the whole world"
The Netherlands will send a frigate to the Red Sea to take part in international efforts to protect ships from airstrikes by Yemen's Houthi militants.Source: Jutarnji list
The Dutch government announced the deployment of the ship on Friday in The Hague. The ship should arrive and be ready for duty at the end of March.
Protecting free passage in the Red Sea is extremely important for the Netherlands and the rest of the world - said Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.
The frigate is equipped with anti-aircraft systems intended for defense against unmanned aerial vehicles.
The minister said that the ship will be used exclusively for defensive purposes and will not attack targets in Yemen itself.
She added that the second ship "Aspides" is being considered for providing logistical support to the joint defense operation of the European Union in the Red Sea.