World Shock: The Russian Empire is returning, Putin is "handing over" Kremlin to his son? A new theory appeared in media about plans of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to which he is preparing his "secret" son to be the new Russian emperor. Source: B92 Friday, March 8, 2024 | 12:40 Tweet Share Profimedia

Namely, as the British Sun writes, Putin's secret son is called Ivan and he is now nine years old, and there are rumors that the 71-year-old Russian ruler is planning to appoint two daughters, the only ones who are officially said to be his descendants, as regents at the court, when his health deteriorates.



It is further claimed that Putin wants to continue ruling Russia until his undisclosed son Ivan turns 18, when he could "hand over the reins" of the Kremlin to him, but as the country's new tsar.



That would entail changing the Russian constitution - which Putin previously had no problem doing, and which mandates that the president must be over 35 years old.



This somewhat bizarre claim, as reported by the British press, comes from the Russian lawyer, former MP and political expert Mark Feigin (52), who once represented the iconic anti-Putin punk band Pussy Riot.



Speaking to Ukrainian TV presenter Dmitry Gordon, who questioned Boris Johnson in Kyiv last week, he said that Putin has two young sons with his long-time partner, gymnast Alina Kabaeva (40).



He also said that there are rumors that Putin actually has at least six children. He had two daughters from his marriage to Lyudmila Putin, Maria Vorintsova and Katerina Tikhonova.



He allegedly has two sons with Kabaeva, the elder of whom Ivan is nine years old and is already being prepared to be the new Russian ruler, while the younger Vladimir is now only five years old.



Ivan was, again allegedly, born in an exclusive private clinic in Switzerland, while Vladimir was born in Moscow in 2019, and the doctor during the birth of both of Putin's sons was Dr. Natalia Thibault Kondratjeva.



"Sun" states that the doctor died suddenly a year ago, four days before her role in the alleged birth of Kabaeva's sons was made public.

Putin will hand over power to 'secret son' that he's 'grooming to be his successor' when he's 18https://t.co/zgpv5qojmI — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 5, 2024

Feigin claims that Putin's plan is to win another mandate in the upcoming elections, and then carry out a "dynastic transfer of power within a totalitarian system."



"This is important to him," he said. "In the next 12 years, he must create conditions in the system so that no one but his heirs can be at the head of the state," Feygin added, stressing that it is absolutely true that Putin has sons with Kabaeva.



He claims that he is waiting for Ivan to turn 18 in order to formally hand over power to him. Feigin explained that Putin could therefore change the constitution "overnight" that would allow an early succession in the royal style, which would make that plan possible, because it now says that whoever is at the head of Russia must not be younger than 35.



Feigin then suggested that Russia was too "sexist" for Putin to hand over power to his daughters.



The same would be true of his alleged secret daughter Luiza Rozova - a child he is rumored to share with cleaner-turned-multimillionaire bank owner Svetlana Krivonogih, 48.



Louisa, who turns 21 this week, is believed to be studying in the western capital. But Feigin said his two public daughters would "certainly" be brought to power because he "needs" them.



Feigin acknowledged that things could go wrong with his vision of Putin's intended succession of Russia, which would depend on his secret service allies remaining loyal as he ages.