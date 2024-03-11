World Macron, what's going on? President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Ukraine should take place in the coming weeks, Macron's office announced on Sunday. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 11, 2024 | 08:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool

They announced this after Macron was previously scheduled to visit Ukraine this week.



"Macron and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky have agreed to remain in close contact, especially regarding the president's visit to Ukraine, which should take place in the coming weeks," Macron's office said after a phone call with the Ukrainian leader on Sunday, reported Reuters, stating that it is the third postponement of Macron's visit to Ukraine.



Macron initially said he planned to go in February to sign a bilateral security deal with Ukraine's president, but Zelensky ended up coming to Paris for the deal's conclusion.



A second meeting was planned for early March, before being rescheduled for later this week.