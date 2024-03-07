World 0

Zelensky, we weren't targeting you... If we were, we wouldn't have missed

Russia did not target the delegation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the missile attack on the port of Odessa.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

This was stated by the Deputy President of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev said that Moscow would have hit its target if that was its intention and that it was obvious to "everyone" that there was no planned attack on the convoy, Reuters reported.

The adviser to the president of Ukraine said earlier today that it cannot be ruled out that the Russian missile attack on Odesa was aimed at the delegation of Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who was visiting Ukraine.

The leaders were inspecting grain facilities in the Black Sea city when Russia launched an attack on the port infrastructure there, which the two leaders said they witnessed, the agency reported.

