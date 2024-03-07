World Stoltenberg: It’s official – Sweden is now the 32nd member of NATO Sweden has joined NATO, becoming the second new member of the military alliance since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Source: BBC, Tanjug Thursday, March 7, 2024 | 17:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced today that Sweden has officially become the 32nd member of the Alliance. "It's official - Sweden is now the 32nd member of NATO, taking its rightful place at our table," Stoltenberg wrote on the X social network.



He added that Sweden's accession "makes NATO stronger, and Sweden safer and the whole Alliance more secure."



"I look forward to raising their flag at the NATO headquarters on Monday," said the first man of the Alliance.



On Tuesday, March 5, Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok signed the draft law approving Sweden's accession to NATO, whereby all members of the Alliance accepted the official Stockholm's request.

Swedish Prime Minister: We want to thank all our allies, we will strive for unity

EPA-EFE/Jonas Ekstromer SWEDEN OUT

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson thanked the NATO countries today for welcoming Sweden as the 32nd member of the Alliance. "Sweden is now a member of NATO. Thanks to all allies for welcoming us as the 32nd member.



We will strive for unity, solidarity and burden sharing, and we will fully adhere to the values of the Washington Agreement: freedom, democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law. Stronger together," Christerson wrote on the X social network.



Previously, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Sweden has officially become a member of the Alliance and that its flag will be raised at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, March 11.



Kristersson, together with the head of Swedish diplomacy, Tobias Billström, is visiting Washington.