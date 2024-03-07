World "You have been warned - We will expel you" The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia invited the Ambassador of the United States of America, Lynne Tracy, for an interview. Source: Novosti Thursday, March 7, 2024 | 14:15 Tweet Share Profimedia

She was warned at the meeting that any attempt by America to interfere in Russia's internal affairs will be prevented, and that their diplomats may be expelled because of it.



"It is especially emphasized that attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, including subversive actions and the dissemination of disinformation in the light of the elections and special military operations, will be harshly and decisively suppressed, up to the expulsion of the employees of the US Embassy who are involved in such actions," it states. in the press release of the Russian diplomatic department.



Lynne Tracy has been informed that three US NGOs are unwelcome in Russia.