World Warning: Hunger is inevitable The daily number of humanitarian aid convoys entering the Gaza Strip must be at least doubled, the UN World Food Program announced. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 7, 2024 | 11:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Even then, only some of the most basic needs of the population would be met.



Therefore, the United Nations has warned that famine in the Gaza Strip is "almost inevitable" without decisive action, reports Reuters.



Aid organizations have blamed the critical food situation in the Gaza Strip on military operations, insecurity and widespread restrictions on the delivery of basic foodstuffs to the endangered Palestinian enclave, which has been devastated by Israel's offensive against Hamas, in which, according to Palestinian officials, during more than five months of armed conflict, 30,000 people have lost their lives.



"I would say we need to double the level we have now. We are now at about 150 trucks (daily), and we need at least 300 trucks daily. Of course, in the long term, that should be supplemented by commercial (supply)," Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at the World Food Programme, told Reuters.



Before the conflict began in October 2023, Gaza relied on 500 trucks bringing aid daily, which can currently be delivered to the south of the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing from Egypt and Kerem Shalom from Israel.