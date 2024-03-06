World 0

A sincere encounter between Brnabić and Von der Leyen at the congress in Bucharest

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić had a sincere encounter with President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, before the start of EPP Congress in Bucharest.

Foto: Vlada Srbije
The two greeted each other cordially when they met.

Brnabić is attending this year\'s EPP Congress, which this year is being held in Bucharest on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Congress gathers more than 2,000 delegates from more than 40 countries.

Tonight, Brnabić will meet with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and during the EPP Congress, the Prime Minister will also have meetings on the sidelines of the Congress.

The EPP is the largest family of parties in Europe and the most numerous grouping in the European Parliament, and the Serbian Progressive Party is its associate member.

