World Shock in America: Nikki Haley reportedly to drop out of Republican presidential race The former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, will suspend her campaign for Republican Party's presidential nomination today, "Wall Street Journal" writes Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 6, 2024 | 13:45

Haley plans to speak briefly to reporters in Charleston, South Carolina, around 10 a.m. local time, where she will announce the decision, according to the American newspaper.



The decision to end the campaign comes after former US President Donald Trump won the non-party elections in 14 out of 15 US federal states last night.



So far, Haley won only in Vermont, and apart from that, she has won only in Washington, in the federal District of Columbia.