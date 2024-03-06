World Putin, right at noon VIDEO Yulia Navalny, the widow of the deceased Alexei Navalny, called his supporters to a large protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 6, 2024 | 13:03 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Through YouTube, she called on all those who oppose the war in Ukraine, as well as the rule of Putin, to gather at noon in front of the polling stations on the last day of elections in Russia.



"I want to do what Alexei would have thought was right and I urge everyone to come to his memory," Yulia Navalnya said in a video released today.



She called on voters to circle any candidate except Putin on their ballots, or make the ballot invalid, or just stand by the polling station for a few minutes and then leave.



She also asked supporters of Putin's archenemy, who was found dead in a remote Siberian prison colony on February 16, to persuade at least one friend to do the same.



"It will be your personal contribution to the common cause. There are probably many people around you who are against Putin and the war in Ukraine," she added.



The elections in Russia are scheduled for March 17, will last three days, and there is not a single serious candidate who would have any chance against the Russian president.



A kind of test of Russian rebellion was Navalny's funeral, which was attended by thousands of Russians, while the Kremlin sent a large number of police and special forces trained to break up demonstrations to the streets of Moscow.



Navalny's wife did not attend the commemoration and funeral, but previously said she had made the decision to pick up where Alexei Navalny left off, adding that she was taking over the organization he led and for which he ended up in prison and eventually died.



The official Kremlin has already lashed out at Navalny's widow, with attempts to discredit her through the state media.