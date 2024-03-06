World Zelensky, you are in trouble - the rebellion has begun... After two full years of war, the state of the Ukrainian army is almost back to the beginning - they are deficient in arms. But Ukraine has another problem. Source: index.hr Wednesday, March 6, 2024 | 09:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

It is now common knowledge that the Ukrainian army is running out of artillery ammunition and anti-aircraft missiles, and that the aid will not arrive soon, because it is blocked in the Congress, because European politicians are too slow in solving this problem.



The Russians know this and attack with all their might, while the Ukrainians have to act wiser and save ammunition. The attacks are massive, and official Moscow does not care about the number of victims on its side.



According to the British Ministry of Defense, the Russian army loses at least 1,000 men a day. Unfortunately, Index reports, the problems of the Ukrainian army are not only logistical. The new commander-in-chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, did not take office very happily.



The replacement of former commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny itself did not go smoothly. All the more so since President Volodymyr Zelensky never fully explained why he dismissed him.



Before his new duty, General Syrskyi was the commander of the army, so he cannot say that he is not familiar with the situation at the front. Apart from the fact that he is of Russian origin, General Syrskyi is not popular among Ukrainians because he was the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which, apart from heavy losses, achieved nothing.



Despite this, Zelensky promoted him. General Syrskyi took up his new duties just at the moment of the fall of Avdiivka. And again, as a former army commander, he couldn't say that he wasn't complicit in the guilt of that.



Following the example of Commander-in-Chief Zelensky, who always blames others for everything, and he is never to blame, General Syrskyi also found the culprits in the commanders of the units that defended Avdiivka, so he announced on Telegram that "some commanders are not monitoring the situation, and their operations and commands directly endanger the life and health of their subordinates".



After Syrskyi removed all of Zaluzhny's men from the General Staff, he now started to purge the middle command staff as well. This caused a revolt because many of those units have been fighting with those commanders since February 2022.



The response to the dismissals was a mass petition addressed to Zelensky to dismiss Syrskyi and reinstate Zaluzhny. Zelensky initially supported Syrskyi by saying that "he has a free hand for personnel changes".



But, when the protests started, he retraced a bit, fearing that dissatisfaction with the new commander-in-chief would be transferred to him. Therefore, speculations started that the replacement of Syrskyi is not impossible. And so, some deputies in the Ukrainian parliament are already publishing posts on social networks that Syrskyi will be replaced by the person who replaced him in the position of commander of the army - General Oleksandr Pavlyuk.



If Russian forces continue to advance, and the rebellion against Syrskyi strengthens, nothing is impossible.