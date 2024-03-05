World Russians sent soldiers to battlefield in this gear! The result is tragic VIDEO/PHOTO Very recklessly, if not completely insane, open unarmored all-terrain vehicles were sent into battle half a kilometer from the frontline, writes Forbes. Source: index.hr Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 18:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Basically, it is a slightly more "serious" variant of the golf vehicle.



Russian commanders came up with this, as it is stated, crazy idea, which is why Forbes wonders if they might have been "tricked". They say that this weekend a Russian unit, possibly the 488th Motorized Regiment, allegedly attacked positions of the Ukrainian 60th Mechanized Brigade in Yampolivka, Donetsk. The column was filmed with Russian MT-LB armored tractors and at least one T-90 tank, which in itself is not unusual. What is unusual, continues Forbes, is that there were several off-road "buggies" made in China - "Desertcross 1000-3" in the convoy. These are vehicles that would be expected to be seen on farms or construction sites, but certainly not on the front because they have neither armor nor weapons.



"As Russian vehicle losses topped 10,000 at the end of last year, the Kremlin bought 2,100 of these 'buggies' for $17,000 each and shipped them to Ukraine. And while it makes sense for Russian squads to use them as rear-line delivery vehicles, it makes no sense to load them with infantry and send them into battle together with assault units," the newspaper points out.

Another Chinese DesertCross-1000-3 golf cart was hit by the FPV drone of the "PUMBA" unit🗡 53rd Brigade. pic.twitter.com/CzpRO2hsRH — GWAR69 🇩🇰🇺🇦 (@GwarWorin) March 5, 2024

This is exactly what a thoughtless Russian commander did this weekend, Forbes continues, adding that the results were clearly predictable.



Namely, as the assault unit approached about half a kilometer from the Ukrainian positions, the 60th Brigade attacked it with grenades, and then with explosive drones. When the dust settled, the destroyed T-90 tank and several "Desertcross" buggies remained on the field, as well as a pile of dead Russian soldiers. It is emphasized that it is extremely difficult to survive a day on the Ukrainian front even in tanks or armored tractors, while it is impossible for "Desertcross". Thinking about the reasons for such a move by the Russian commanders, one of the possible reasons is that maybe that Russian unit had no other way to transport the army to the front.



"The issue of victims does not worry you too much, you will be ready for such a risk. Only in this way can we understand the incomprehensible decision to send the 'golf cart' into battle," concludes the text, which was reported by Index.hr.