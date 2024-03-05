World Russia in danger? Shoigu confirmed: We have taken steps Two new military districts were formed in Russia due to the growing threat of NATO, Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, said today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 12:15 Tweet Share Profimedia

He stated that the Leningrad and Moscow military districts were formed.



"In the context of strengthening the military potential of NATO near the Russian borders, the expansion of the Alliance with the entry of Finland, and in the future also Sweden, we have taken steps to strengthen the troop groups in the northwestern and western strategic directions," Shoigu said, as reported by RIA Novosti.



He stated that military districts are being assigned the appropriate territories, including new regions, as Moscow calls the parts of Ukraine it has declared annexation. According to him, it will significantly increase the efficiency of command and control of troops and forces.



"We will continue to improve the composition and structure of the Armed Forces in proportion to the emerging threats to the military security of the Russian Federation," Shoigu emphasized. In accordance with the decree of the President of Russia dated February 26, the Western Military District ceased to exist, and two new ones were created in its place - Leningrad and Moscow.



According to the new military-administrative division, Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts, parts of Ukraine whose annexation was declared by Russia in September 2022, became part of the Southern Military District.