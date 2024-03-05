World Fire on Mount Athos: Part of the monastery burned down VIDEO The fire engulfed a part of the Koutloumousiou Monastery belonging to the hermitage of Saint Panteleimon. ​ Source: Novosti Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 11:44 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

According to reports, the fire that broke out on Sunday consumed one of the Holy Cells of the Virgin of the Life-Giving Source.



The first sparks inside the monastery complex on Mount Athos erupted at 9:40 a.m. and the alarm sounded. Soon, five fire trucks with 10 firefighters arrived on the scene. Hieromonk Theophylact, who was there, was evacuated to safety. The fire was quickly spreading and the goal was to prevent it from spreading to the neighboring cells, which were very close and where dozens of monks live. In the battle with the flames, many monks from neighboring cells quickly came to help.



According to the Greek media, the building of the cell within the monastery on Mount Athos was almost completely destroyed.