World Crimea in flames; Fierce attack on Russians, "Sergei Kotov" sunk, Su-24 downed VIDEO Ukrainian Military Intelligence Agency (GUR) carried out an attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet. Russian Navy ship "Sergei Kotov", worth USD 65 million, destroyed Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 09:15

As reported by Kyiv Independent, fierce attacks on Crimea, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is stationed, were carried out during the night, and that report was accompanied by information about several explosions that reverberated on that occupied peninsula.



According to Ukrainian media reports, due to the heavy attacks, all lighting on the Crimean Bridge was turned off, which was immediately closed.



"Segei Kotov", a Russian military patrol ship worth about 65 million dollars, was reportedly hit by several Ukrainian drones. The operation to attack Crimea was carried out, GUR said, in cooperation with the Ukrainian naval forces and the Ministry of Technology.



The fact that Crimea was the scene of fierce conflicts last night is also shown by the data shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which stated that Russian air defense systems shot down as many as 38 enemy drones.



For now, the Russian side claims that it shot down the Ukrainian Su-24, as well as that the Ukrainian army, tried to launch an attack on Crimea, which Putin annexed back in 2014.



According to specialized telegram channels, 6 Su-24 bombers and three MiG-29 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine participated in the Ukrainian attack. In the first wave, ADM-160 MALD decoy missiles were launched in order to distract the air defense system, after which Storm shadow/SCALP-AG cruise missiles were launched.



As reported by the Russian Telegram channel Novosti, the attack was coordinated by a NATO reconnaissance plane. The American RQ-4 "Global Hawk" drone was operating over the Black Sea, and the Boeing P-8A "Poseidon" type AWACS aircraft was circling near the eastern coast of Romania.



According to military correspondents, a Ukrainian Su-24 bomber was shot down while repelling an attempted missile attack on Crimea.



