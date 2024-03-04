World Horrible revenge of Ukrainians: Russian unit "wiped off the face of the earth" VIDEO According to new footage, Ukrainian forces have eliminated a Russian infantry unit near the occupied town of Avdiivka in the east of the country. Source: Newsweek Monday, March 4, 2024 | 22:43 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Ukrainian aerial drones detected Russian infantry moving through wooded terrain under cover of darkness, the Ukrainian 3rd Separate Assault Brigade announced today.



The brigade's self-propelled artillery division then targeted Russian positions, leaving behind "scorched earth" near Avdiivka, the brigade announced.



The Ukrainian army then shared a night surveillance video showing the artillery strike.