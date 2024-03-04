Horrible revenge of Ukrainians: Russian unit "wiped off the face of the earth" VIDEO
According to new footage, Ukrainian forces have eliminated a Russian infantry unit near the occupied town of Avdiivka in the east of the country.Source: Newsweek
Ukrainian aerial drones detected Russian infantry moving through wooded terrain under cover of darkness, the Ukrainian 3rd Separate Assault Brigade announced today.
The brigade's self-propelled artillery division then targeted Russian positions, leaving behind "scorched earth" near Avdiivka, the brigade announced.
The Ukrainian army then shared a night surveillance video showing the artillery strike.
Footage from the 3rd Assault Brigade showing an enemy infantry column near Avdiivka being spotted by UAV and attacked using combined means of destruction of the self-propelled artillery unit.https://t.co/s5eFh05Iuy pic.twitter.com/wRHLoY8ku5— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 4, 2024