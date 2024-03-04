World 1

Horrible revenge of Ukrainians: Russian unit "wiped off the face of the earth" VIDEO

According to new footage, Ukrainian forces have eliminated a Russian infantry unit near the occupied town of Avdiivka in the east of the country.

Source: Newsweek
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Ukrainian aerial drones detected Russian infantry moving through wooded terrain under cover of darkness, the Ukrainian 3rd Separate Assault Brigade announced today.

The brigade's self-propelled artillery division then targeted Russian positions, leaving behind "scorched earth" near Avdiivka, the brigade announced.

The Ukrainian army then shared a night surveillance video showing the artillery strike.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

page 1 of 28 go to page