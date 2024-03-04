World The Kremlin reiterated: They will attack us Published transcript of conversation between Bundeswehr officers shows that German army discusses plans for attacks on Russian territory, Dmitry Peskov repeated Source: Tanjug Monday, March 4, 2024 | 12:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Kremlin spokesman told reporters that Russia had taken steps in this regard and invited the German ambassador in Moscow to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, RIA Novosti reported.



Peskov also pointed out that the conversation between German officers about the planned strikes on Crimea shows the direct involvement of the West in the conflict in Ukraine.



He also emphasized that it must be seen whether the Bundeswehr did this on its own initiative or whether it was part of German state policy.



Peskov recalled that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to conduct a quick and efficient investigation and expressed hope that Moscow would find out, at least through the media, what the investigation had led to.



On Friday, Margarita Simonyan, the head of the Russian state channel RT, released an audio recording of an approximately 30-minute conversation, in which, as the media reported, four Bundeswehr officers can be heard discussing the technical capabilities of the Taurus cruise missile and whether German cruise missiles are technically capable of destroying the Crimean bridge.



German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that certain parts of the conversation were not intended for the general public, stating that the prosecution could open a case due to information leaks.



Pistorius said that in the tape, Bundeswehr officers discussed "different scenarios" of the event, not plans. According to him, their conversation does not mean approval for the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Moscow is seeking an explanation from Berlin regarding the case.