Drama at school: Police confirmed, "operation in progress" PHOTO

A major police operation is underway at the school on Linke Wienzeile in Vienna due to the suspicion that there is a student in possession of a firearm.

Source: B92
According to the first information, the police closed the school and the building is being searched.

The police officially confirmed that "the operation is in progress".

