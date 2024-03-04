World Drama at school: Police confirmed, "operation in progress" PHOTO A major police operation is underway at the school on Linke Wienzeile in Vienna due to the suspicion that there is a student in possession of a firearm. Source: B92 Monday, March 4, 2024 | 10:29 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to the first information, the police closed the school and the building is being searched.



The police officially confirmed that "the operation is in progress".