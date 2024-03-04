Drama at school: Police confirmed, "operation in progress" PHOTO
A major police operation is underway at the school on Linke Wienzeile in Vienna due to the suspicion that there is a student in possession of a firearm.Source: B92
According to the first information, the police closed the school and the building is being searched.
The police officially confirmed that "the operation is in progress".
Schule: Polizeieinsatz— KURIER (@KURIERat) March 4, 2024
In der Berufsschule in der Mollardgasse/Linke Wienzeile läuft ein Polizeieinsatz. Angeblich wurde ein Mann mit Waffe gesichtet. https://t.co/WuMzhTBmv1
Amok-Alarm in Schule: Großeinsatz der Polizei in Wien https://t.co/jH7CbaXpxl— heute.at (@Heute_at) March 4, 2024