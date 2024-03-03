World They will enter the war with Russia? "Army is getting ready" Dmitry Medvedev assessed the intercepted conversation of Bundeswehr officers on attack on the Crimean bridge indicates Germany is preparing for war with Russia. Source: Tanjug Sunday, March 3, 2024 | 20:38 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Attempts to portray the Bundeswehr officer's conversation as a game with rockets and tanks are a malicious lie. Germany is preparing for war with Russia," said the deputy president of Russia's Security Council on his Telegram channel.



According to him, no one knows whether the political leadership of Germany and Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself knew about the conversation between German officers regarding the attack on the Crimean bridge, reports RIA Novosti.



"Nevertheless, even if they didn't know it, there were many cases in history where the military decided to start wars on its own or stimulated such initiatives," he believes.



Margarita Simonyan, the head of the Russian state channel RT, released on Friday an audio recording of an approximately 30-minute conversation, in which, as the media reported, four Bundeswehr officers can be heard discussing the technical capabilities of the Taurus cruise missile and whether German cruisers missiles are technically capable of destroying the Crimean bridge.



German Ministry of Defense confirmed the authenticity of the recording of the internal conversation of four Bundeswehr officers, and the Federal Office for Military Counterintelligence initiated all necessary measures.