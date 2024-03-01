World "The UN Security Council must say enough is enough" UN Security Council must say "enough is enough" after the killing of more than 110 people, shot by Israeli soldiers, waiting to get help, Palestine points out. Source: Beta Friday, March 1, 2024 | 09:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa

They were killed, let's recall, while they were moving towards humanitarian trucks in Gaza.



The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said that "this monstrous massacre is proof that as long as the Security Council is paralyzed and the veto is applied, the Palestinians pay with their lives."



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "effective independent investigation" to determine responsibility after the deaths of more than 110 people who were shot by Israeli soldiers as they went to collect aid from aid trucks in Gaza.



On the occasion of the events in Gaza, the UN Security Council met urgently, last night, behind closed doors.



The United States of America (USA) demanded "answers" from Israel, and US President Joseph Biden said that his country would examine the "contradictory versions" of the tragedy.



French President Emmanuel Macron today condemned the shooting of Israeli soldiers, appealing for "truth" and "justice".



A doctor at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City confirmed that Israeli soldiers fired on "thousands of citizens" rushing towards aid trucks, and the Hamas health ministry later announced that 112 people had been killed and 760 wounded.



Mediators Qatar, the US and Egypt have been trying for weeks to broker a deal that would allow a pause in the fighting and the release of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.