Horrible crime in Germany: Four people, including a child, were killed

According to the first information of German police, there was a shooting in a family house in Scheeßel, in which four people were injured, including a child.

Source: Telegraf
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

According to Bild, the crime was committed by a soldier of the Bundeswehr early this morning around 3:30 a.m.

The police did not want to confirm whether the attacker is on the run, and several ambulance teams are currently on the ground.

Also, a major police operation is currently underway in the district of Rothenburg.

It is still unclear if the two crime scenes are connected. A helicopter is also on the way.

Further information about what happened is still unknown.

