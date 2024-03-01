World Horrible crime in Germany: Four people, including a child, were killed According to the first information of German police, there was a shooting in a family house in Scheeßel, in which four people were injured, including a child. Source: Telegraf Friday, March 1, 2024 | 09:36 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to Bild, the crime was committed by a soldier of the Bundeswehr early this morning around 3:30 a.m.



The police did not want to confirm whether the attacker is on the run, and several ambulance teams are currently on the ground.



Also, a major police operation is currently underway in the district of Rothenburg.



It is still unclear if the two crime scenes are connected. A helicopter is also on the way.



Further information about what happened is still unknown.