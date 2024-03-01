World Huge fire in London: More than 100 people evacuated, some injured PHOTO/VIDEO Eleven people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a building in the luxury London neighborhood of South Kensington, in south-west London. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, March 1, 2024 | 08:52 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The London Fire Brigade reported on the X network that 11 people were treated for smoke inhalation and that around 130 residents had to be evacuated from the building where the fire broke out and neighboring buildings.



15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters arrived at the scene, BBC reports. About 15 people managed to escape from the building engulfed in fire before fire crews arrived, according to Sky News.



One of the firefighters stated that the fire spread from the ground floor to the upper floor and the roof.



The cause of the fire is currently unknown.