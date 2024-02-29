World Putin: You are provoking; Do you know what that means?; Nuclear forces are on standby Vladimir Putin addresses Federal Assembly. Today's address is of particular importance, taking into account the circumstances on foreign and local stage. ​ Source: B92 Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 11:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File

As previously announced, Putin presents his vision of what awaits Russia ahead of the presidential elections on March 17, at a time when the Russian army is achieving significant successes in the special operation, but also while new threats are coming to the country from the West. Let us remind you that a week ago, the United States introduced sanctions against 500 individuals and organizations, and the EU introduced a 13th package of restrictive measures.



He pointed out that every address to the Federal Assembly is a look into the future.



"The country is facing great challenges that can only be overcome together. We can do everything together. This is exactly how we not only repelled the global epidemic, but also today when our country defends its sovereignty and security and protects the people in Donbass and Novorossia," Putin said.



He thanked everyone who is now fighting for the interests of the homeland and risking their lives every day.



"The whole nation bows before your feat. Russia will remember its heroes".



Russian President Vladimir Putin then observed a minute of silence.

Strategic nuclear forces are on high alert

Putin pointed out that the combat capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces have increased many times over, and that Russian forces are "confidently commanding and liberating territories" in all directions.



"Russia did not start this war (in Ukraine), but we will do everything to eradicate Nazism and protect the sovereignty of our citizens," Putin said. He stated that Russia's strategic nuclear forces are on high alert. Speaking about relations with the USA, Putin assessed that Washington is taking "openly hostile actions", trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on the battlefield to Moscow.



"The West wants, just like Ukraine, to bring us discord and weaken us from the inside. But they miscalculated, they encountered the firm attitude and determination of our multinational people," Putin said, and added that representatives of various ethnic groups, cultures and religions demonstrated in action that the unity of the Russian people is "a colossal force that conquers everything".

Provoking a nuclear conflict

"They are talking about how Russia is planning to attack Europe, and we ourselves know that this is nonsense. Today they are already talking about sending troops to Ukraine. They should know that Russia has weapons that can destroy targets on their territories as well. They should be aware that such actions provoke a nuclear conflict. They seem not to be aware that such a thing can lead to the end of humanity. For them, it's all like cartoons," Putin said.