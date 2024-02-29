World Ukrainians are retreating? "Russian troops have entered..." War in Ukraine – 737th day. Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russian army has expanded its attacks to five more villages in the vicinity of Avdiivka. Source: B92 Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 09:39 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Ministry of Defense of Russia states that their army conquered the village of Petrovskoe in that area and occupied more favorable positions.



The Ukrainian army shot down another Russian Su-34 fighter jet, Unijan reports.



According to the Ukrainian air force, the air defense shot down the Su-34 in the east of the country.



Kyiv claims that two days ago, Ukrainian rocket launchers shot down two Russian Su-34s.

Russian troops entered the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region ​

Russian troops have entered the village of Robotyne in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, the focus of many recent attacks, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.



The report said troops had taken over some buildings in the village, but it was not clear whether Ukrainian troops had fully withdrawn from the village.