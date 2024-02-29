World Serious accident, a large number of victims PHOTO At least 14 people have been killed and at least 20 injured in an accident in India's District Dindori in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 08:35 Tweet Share shutterstock/Fotosr52

The accident occurred when the pick-up truck overturned and fell into a ravine.



Among the dead are seven men, six women and one boy, reports the Indian portal Tribune.



The injured were hospitalized, and six of them are in serious condition.



The accident occurred when the pick-up driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, after which the vehicle fell into a ravine about 15 meters deep.