World Vučić in Tirana: "I will adhere to principles of National Security Council of Serbia" Today, the first Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit is being held in Tirana, to which the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has arrived. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | 12:50

"We have several proposals for a declaration, we'll see... The only thing I can say is that I will stick to the principles adopted by the National Security Council of the Republic of Serbia two years ago," Vučić told the gathered journalists.



In the capital of Albania, on the occasion of the summit, Ukrainian flags were hung on the central streets, and the sign "Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit" was placed on the plateau of the Congress Palace itself.

As Tanjug learns, the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the president of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, the prime minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, the president of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, the president of the temporary institutions in Pristina, Vjosa Osmani, and the president of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krišto, are also expected to attend the summit.



The official reception started at 11 a.m. in the Congress Palace, and the summit will be hosted by the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.