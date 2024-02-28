World Shocking news; "Behind Navalny's murder might be..." American journalist Tucker Carlson on the YouTube channel of blogger Lex Friedman left the possibility that Ukraine might be behind the death of Alexei Navalny. Source: Ria novosti, Novosti Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | 09:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo, File

The host of the podcast said that "Ukrainians" could be behind Navalny's death, because it could benefit them in the conflict with Russia, to which Carlson replied: "They killed (Alexander) Dugin's daughter... Yes, it is possible", Ria Novosti reports.



Let's recall that Daria Dugina was killed in the evening of August 20, 2022, in a car explosion on the Mozhai highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The FSB stated that Ukrainian special services were behind the murder, and the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.



According to the Yamal branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service, on February 16, after a walk, Navalny felt ill, lost consciousness and died. According to the preliminary data of the source of Russia Today, the convict got a blood clot, and the exact causes of death are being determined.



An investigation has been organized, and all the circumstances of Navalny's death will be established.



Head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, also said that he will disappoint many, but that Putin's greatest enemy died of natural causes, that is, due to a blood clot.