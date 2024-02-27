World The Kremlin's brutal response: You're rushing into direct conflict In the case of the entry of Western forces into Ukraine, a direct conflict between Russia and NATO will be inevitable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, February 27, 2024 | 14:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He thus responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that the possibility of sending forces to Ukraine cannot be ruled out so that Russia does not win the war.



Peskov pointed out that the Kremlin paid attention to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that sending troops to Ukraine was discussed in Europe, and his position on inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia in Ukraine is also well known to Moscow.



"In general, here the very fact that the possibility of sending some contingents of NATO members to Ukraine was considered, of course, a very important new element. All other elements from the speech of the President of France are already known and we have already received them," said Peskov and reported by the Russian portal Sputnik.



He added that the Russian authorities have noticed that there is a very wide range of opinions on this topic, and that, in fact, there is no consensus.



According to his words, a number of countries participating in the event in Paris retain "a fairly sober assessment of the potential dangers due to such actions and the potential dangers due to direct involvement in the burning conflict".



"That, of course, is absolutely not in the interest of these countries. They must be aware of that," Peskov pointed out.