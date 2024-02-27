World Putin is creating a brutal army? Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia will continue to strengthen special operations forces and equip them with new generation weapons. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 27, 2024 | 09:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"We will continue to strengthen the Special Operations Forces, increase their mobility, strike potential, equip them with weapons and equipment of the new generation," Putin said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Special Operations Forces Day.



He pointed out that it is one of the main priorities for the development of the Russian army and navy.



The President of Russia said in a video message that the Special Operations Forces, whose formation began in 2009, have become a powerful strike force of the Russian army and have proven in practice that they are ready to "stand up for the defense of the motherland and defend the national interests of Russia anywhere in the world", reports Interfax.



Since 2015, the Day of Special Operations Forces in Russia has been celebrated on February 27.