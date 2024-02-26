World Cholera outbreak quarantines cruise off Mauritius Coast The Norwegian cruiser "Norwegian Dawn" is currently in quarantine off the coast of Mauritius, following reports of a stomach illness on board. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 26, 2024 | 10:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

The American USA Today states that cholera is suspected.



"During the Norwegian Dawn's cruise from South Africa, a small number of guests experienced mild symptoms of stomach illness. After returning to Port Louis, Mauritius, the ship's management met with local authorities to ensure the well-being of everyone on board," the spokesperson of the Norwegian Cruise Line, which owns "Norwegian Dawn's Voyage", said.



The spokesperson added that, due to additional testing requested by local authorities, the Mauritian government has delayed disembarkation from the ship and boarding of the next cruise ship until February 27.



The ship had been on its way from Cape Town, South Africa, to Port Louis since February 13.



As they were getting ready to go to a press conference, reporters from USA Today and some other media outlets heard that cholera was suspected.



"We have raised our onboard sanitation procedures as part of our routine measures to ensure a safe environment for everyone on board and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our guests, crew and the destinations we visit," the spokesperson said.