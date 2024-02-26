World A Ukrainian tankman revealed: "A big change is being prepared at the battlefield" Tanks will soon cease to be used on the battlefield in Ukraine because of drones, writes the Spanish newspaper "Mundo", citing a Ukrainian soldier. Source: B92 Monday, February 26, 2024 | 07:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Drones rule the battlefield and there are thousands of them. Our daily effort is to survive. The tank is now the most vulnerable weapon. They will soon cease to be used. In fact, since we are almost out of ammunition and the Russians know it, we are running out of them and we use them less," said Ukrainian tanker Viktor.



He also admitted that he now feels much more afraid than before.



Russia previously sent a note to NATO countries regarding the supply of weapons to Kyiv. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine - not only through the delivery of weapons, but also by training soldiers in Great Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries.