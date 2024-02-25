World It's finally revealed? "I may disappoint you, but we know he died of a blood clot" Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's defense intelligence service, said Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died of natural causes. Source: Telegraf Sunday, February 25, 2024 | 18:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Michel Euler

They state that it is actually a blood clot, reports Ukrainska Pravda.



"Maybe I will disappoint you, but we know that he died of a blood clot. It is more or less confirmed. This was not taken from the Internet, but, unfortunately, it was a natural death," said Budanov.



He also urged people not to believe that the Russian regime "will be overthrown by itself", stating that "without our help it is unrealistic".



He also stated that a stable regime in Russia poses a threat to Ukraine and the world and that Ukraine will continue to conduct operations on Russian territory. "As long as we are at war, there will be problems within the Russian Federation," Budanov added. In addition, he announced new attacks on Russian military bases in the temporarily occupied Crimea.



"New surprises await our enemies, and I would not recommend the civilian population to use the so-called Crimean bridge," Budanov wrote on Telegram.