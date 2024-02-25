World Vladimir Putin lies; Data released President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said today that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since Russia's attack on that country began two years ago. Source: Tanjug Sunday, February 25, 2024 | 18:36 Tweet Share Tanjug/Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

This is the first official data in more than a year.



Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv that he could not disclose the number of wounded because it would "help Russian military planning", reported Reuters.



"In this war, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. Not 300,000, not 150,000... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is lying... But still, this is a great loss for us," he pointed out.



Ukraine has not released data on its military losses since late 2022, when an aide to Ukraine's president, Mykhailo Podolyak, said 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the offensive began on February 24, the agency said. Zelensky said that Ukraine's victory in the war against Russian forces depends on the support of the West.



He said he had a "positive" feeling about the possibility of Kyiv's allies and partners supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles.