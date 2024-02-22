World New brutal HIMARS attack: "Boom" and they were wiped out VIDEO A large number of Russian soldiers have been killed after being hit by what appears to be a HIMARS. Source: index.hr Thursday, February 22, 2024 | 16:12 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

It is the second such attack in just a few days.



Earlier this week it was reported that over 65 Russian soldiers were killed in training in the Donetsk region when they were hit by HIMARS.



A new attack took place in the Kherson region on Wednesday. Ukrainian "OSINT DeepState" announced that the attack was carried out on a training ground located near the village of Podo-Kalinivka in occupied Kherson. The Russian service of the BBC, citing a source in the Ukrainian special services, talks about the same place of attack.



An unverified video purportedly showing the moment of the attack on Russian troops is circulating on Telegram channels. Newsweek has contacted Russian and Ukrainian authorities for comment. The Ukrainian newspaper Ogledalo Dodna reported that at least 60 Russian soldiers were killed in this attack. The Kremlin has not commented on the incident.



"Another Ukrainian HIMARS/GMLRS attack on Russians gathered at a training ground, this time in Kherson," wrote Jimmy Rushton, a Kyiv-based foreign policy and security analyst. "A significant number of victims is clearly visible," he added.



Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), announced on the Kiev24 television channel that the AFU attacked a training ground on the left bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson.



She confirmed that at least 60 Russian soldiers were killed, but did not mention what kind of weapon it was.



☠️ Mass liquidation of Russians near Podo-Kalynivka in Kherson Oblast



❗️ Russians from 328 DSHP, 810 OBrMP and 81 SAP were brought to the training ground by order of the "Dnepr" command.



🔥 There they all met Mr. HIMARS... pic.twitter.com/P6FyWPtthK — MAKS 23 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) February 21, 2024

"The Russians are an easy target"

In the video taken from a drone, a large group of people can be seen from a considerable distance away. Suddenly, a large explosion is seen. When the smoke clears, dead or seriously wounded soldiers can be seen. The footage then cuts to another location where the same thing is repeated. So, it is suggested that there were two attacks.



Russian pro-war bloggers are furious and blame the commanders for making Russian troops easy targets. They group together in large numbers and apparently train too close to the battlefield, so they are within range of Ukrainian drones and missiles.