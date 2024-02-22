World The first threat has arrived, and it's terrifying; "You will end up like him" VIDEO The first threats to Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia, from the official Kremlin have arrived. Source: index.hr Thursday, February 22, 2024 | 12:21 Tweet Share Tanjug/Navalny Team via AP, File

Although the main Russian media avoided saying the name of her husband Alexei Navalny, who died mysteriously in a distant and cruel prison in Siberia, after his death, that changed and Navalny is no longer referred to as "that citizen".



But as soon as his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a video message a few days ago that she would "continue the mission" of her late husband, she became the target of Putin's propagandists.



The way these propagandists talk about the widow of the Russian opposition leader gives the impression that they are furious in the Kremlin because Yulia Navalnaya dared to announce that she will take her husband's place and lead the resistance movement against Putin, the media reports.



So, Vladimir Solovyov, one of the most famous Russian regime journalists, attacked Navalny in one of his monologues. Claiming that Navalny's death was linked to Western security services and his lawyers, he said: "Everything is clear about the death of this Berlin patient on the opening day of the Munich conference, two days after his lawyers visited him in the penal colony."



Solovyov questioned whether Navalny should be given a burial place at all, baselessly accusing him of being a "terrorist". The monologue of Putin's propagandist became even more frantic when he returned to the topic of Navalnaya, Croatian portal Index reported.



Namely, the host of state television, who was once honored by the Kremlin, warned that Navalny's widow would suffer the same extreme persecution as her late husband. "The same fate awaits Navalnaya! If she comes to Russia, she will go to prison," exclaimed Solovyov.

Solovyov recalled the Russian tradition of not speaking ill of the dead, but then immediately slandered Navalny, calling him a "Nazi" and the creator of a "totalitarian cult" that sends donations to the Ukrainian armed forces.



He claimed that Navalny's followers will "send his widow back to Russia so she can be imprisoned."



"She has already said and done enough to end up in prison," he added. As usual, other propagandists joined in the attacks on Navalnaya, which is not surprising given that the TV network's leaders regularly hold meetings with top Kremlin officials, who decide how to attack the most important targets among the Kremlin's opponents at the moment.



So, another well-known Russian journalist said: "The fact is that Yulia Navalny immediately spoke up, within a few seconds, appeared at the Munich Security Conference and began to speak with a beautiful manicure," he said, stating that she never loved her husband.



The leader of Russia Today, Margarita Simonyan, did the same - she falsely accused Navalnaya of smiling and enjoying the spotlight, baselessly claiming that she never truly loved her husband.



In the same breath, Simonyan praised Putin, who "works hard like a galley slave" and called on everyone to thank him, right before the "presidential elections" next month, in which he has no real opponent.