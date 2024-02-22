World Dangerous; Russia addressed direct threat to France Russian forces threatened to shoot down French planes patrolling international airspace over the Black Sea last month. Source: hindustantimes/M.S. Thursday, February 22, 2024 | 11:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu did not provide specific details today about the French flights or planes involved in the downing threats.



He said Russia is returning to a "particularly aggressive" stance reminiscent of the behavior of the former Soviet Union during the Cold War.



"A month ago, to give you a very specific example, the Russian air traffic control system threatened to shoot down French planes in the Black Sea when we were in the free international zone where we patrol," he said on RTL radio.



"Russia's behavior in 2024 has nothing to do with what we saw in 2022 and, obviously, before the aggression in Ukraine," said the minister.



"This is explained by the fact that Russia is in difficult position on the battlefield in Ukraine," concludes the French minister.