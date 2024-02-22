World Assault on the highway; There are dead and injured; special forces present VIDEO Early this morning, an attack was carried out on travelers on the highway at the entrance to Jerusalem. At least one person was killed, eight wounded. Source: Blic, Tanjug Thursday, February 22, 2024 | 09:06 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The unidentified assailants, who are believed to be Palestinians, got out of a vehicle on the highway this morning and started shooting with automatic weapons at cars that were stuck in the morning rush hour, reports Blic.



Israeli media reports that one person succumbed to injuries on the spot, while two others are in critical condition.

UPDATE terreuraanslag:

Een van de slachtoffers van de schietpartij nabij Ma'ale Adumim is overleden, vertelt MDA-directeur Eli Bin aan Channel 12 News https://t.co/t3Sqar0YN3 pic.twitter.com/npcmuQBOBK — Joop Soesan 🇮🇱🇳🇱 (@JoopSoesan) February 22, 2024

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.



The police announced that they killed two of the attackers, who carried out this attack, which was characterized as terrorist, on the spot, while the third tried to escape and was killed soon after.



A large number of special forces are on the scene.

🔥 Maale Adumim kasabası yakınlarında Siyonist karşıtı operasyon



Siyonist medya, işgal altındaki Kudüs ile Ma'ale Adumim yerleşimi arasındaki 1. Karayolunda iki Filistinlinin vurulması sırasında 8 yerleşimcinin yaralandığını, 3'ünün durumunun kritik olduğunu...@alnujaba pic.twitter.com/DEUkuGkkiR — Mehmed Canan (@mehmetcanangen) February 22, 2024

According to the president of the local authorities who commented on the attack, the highway near Maaleh Adumim is known for constant morning traffic jams, which, he said, "is suitable for planned attacks on Israelis who happen to be there", according to the Jerusalem Post.