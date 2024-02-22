World 0

Assault on the highway; There are dead and injured; special forces present VIDEO

Early this morning, an attack was carried out on travelers on the highway at the entrance to Jerusalem. At least one person was killed, eight wounded.

Source: Blic, Tanjug
The unidentified assailants, who are believed to be Palestinians, got out of a vehicle on the highway this morning and started shooting with automatic weapons at cars that were stuck in the morning rush hour, reports Blic.

Israeli media reports that one person succumbed to injuries on the spot, while two others are in critical condition.

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The police announced that they killed two of the attackers, who carried out this attack, which was characterized as terrorist, on the spot, while the third tried to escape and was killed soon after.

A large number of special forces are on the scene.

According to the president of the local authorities who commented on the attack, the highway near Maaleh Adumim is known for constant morning traffic jams, which, he said, "is suitable for planned attacks on Israelis who happen to be there", according to the Jerusalem Post.

