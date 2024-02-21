World 0

The capital is blocked PHOTO/VIDEO

Several hundred farmers gathered in a square in Madrid, where protests against European Union policies and local agricultural policies are ongoing.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Farmers are demanding a reduction in the increase in production costs.

As previously announced, with the invitation of the Union, the fourth largest agricultural organization in Spain, the farmers marched from the city square towards the Ministry of Agriculture.

During the march to Madrid, farmers blocked a road in protest because the Civil Guard prevented 130 of the 250 tractors from passing.

The government delegation in Madrid reported at 11:00 a.m. that 500 tractors had been released into Madrid and that 150 agricultural vehicles had been prevented from passing. Spanish farmers are demanding tax cuts, as well as the abolition of European Union rules that, they claim, make them less competitive compared to farmers outside the Union.

Let us remind you that farmers' protests were held all over Europe.

