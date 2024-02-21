World Disturbing footage released: HIMARS massacre Horrible videos are circulating on social networks showing dead Russian soldiers, whose bodies are scattered on the side of the road and in the fields. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | 11:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Terrible videos are circulating on social networks showing dead Russian soldiers, whose bodies are scattered on the side of the road and in the fields.



On the social network X, it was stated that the recordings were made in the Donetsk region, in the village of Trudivske, which was a training ground for the Russian 39th Special Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade.



The Russians, it is claimed, were hit by missiles launched by M142 HIMARS while conducting exercises. The result of the attack was 65 dead and dozens wounded.



Russian social media and Telegram channels are outraged because they say that the killed members of the Russian army were ordered by commanders to stay in such an exposed area near the front line. The recordings quickly spread on social networks, and among others they were published by OSINTdefender, a channel on the social network X that deals with gathering information from independent sources.



It is important to note that the recordings were not officially confirmed by any of the warring parties, and most often such a thing does not happen.