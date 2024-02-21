Disturbing footage released: HIMARS massacre
Horrible videos are circulating on social networks showing dead Russian soldiers, whose bodies are scattered on the side of the road and in the fields.Source: B92
Terrible videos are circulating on social networks showing dead Russian soldiers, whose bodies are scattered on the side of the road and in the fields.
On the social network X, it was stated that the recordings were made in the Donetsk region, in the village of Trudivske, which was a training ground for the Russian 39th Special Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade.
The Russians, it is claimed, were hit by missiles launched by M142 HIMARS while conducting exercises. The result of the attack was 65 dead and dozens wounded.
Russian social media and Telegram channels are outraged because they say that the killed members of the Russian army were ordered by commanders to stay in such an exposed area near the front line. The recordings quickly spread on social networks, and among others they were published by OSINTdefender, a channel on the social network X that deals with gathering information from independent sources.
It is important to note that the recordings were not officially confirmed by any of the warring parties, and most often such a thing does not happen.
A Training Ground in the Donetsk Region of Eastern Ukraine which was being used by the 39th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Ground Forces was Struck earlier today by several Rockets launched by Ukrainian M142 HIMARS, resulting in upwards of 65 Deaths and… pic.twitter.com/wdh6WDJ7hc— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 21, 2024
Sáng nay tại vùng Donetsk, theo hướng Volnovakha, gần khu định cư Trudovskoe,quân và dân Ukraine đã gửi Himars đến khu huấn luyện của Nga bằng tên lửa GMLRS nện từ M142 Himars, khiến 65 đc Ivan xếp hàng theo Stalin và hơn 100 tên khác mất vô số tứ chi. pic.twitter.com/sbegGZlcD7— HENRY NGUYEN (@Henry_Hero191) February 21, 2024
🔥BREAKING🔥— Cloooud |🇺🇦 (@GloOouD) February 20, 2024
RESULT OF THREE UKRAINIAN M142 «HIMARS» MLRS STRIKES in a temporarily occupied village Trudivske, Donetsk region.
ACCORDING TO INFORMATION ABOUT 65 Russian soldiers were killed while waiting for the commanders staff. pic.twitter.com/h4IrMsSrCU