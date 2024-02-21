World Navalny was killed? "It was all over in a few seconds" A source from prison where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was pronounced dead claims that Navalny was "probably killed by a single blow to the heart". Source: B92, Daily Mail Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | 08:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

According to the source, this is a technique used by the KGB.



The Daily Mail reported the statements of Vladimir Osechkin, a Russian dissident and human rights activist, who believes that the bruises found on Navalny's body correspond to the consequences of the "one-shot" execution method.



"It's an old method of the special departments of the KGB. They train operatives to kill a person with a single blow to the heart, to the central part of the body. That's the mark of the KGB," Osechkin stated.



According to the Daily Mail, Osechkin is the founder of the organization "Gulagu.net", which collects testimonies of prisoners and employees in notorious Russian prisons.



He got this information from a person who is employed in the prison where Navalny was housed.



Osechkin claims that the Russian authorities could have killed Navalny as they wanted, but that they did not want to "leave a mark on the body that would lead directly to Putin."



He added that before his death, Navalny was forced to spend between two and a half and four hours in solitary confinement outdoors where the temperature dropped to minus 27 degrees.



"I think they first destroyed the body by keeping it in the cold for a long time and slowing its blood circulation to a minimum. And then it becomes very easy to kill someone, within a few seconds, if the operative has some experience with it," said Osechkin, referring to the technique "one shot" that leaves no clues as to the cause of death.



The office of the Federal Correctional Service of Russia for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced that Navalny felt unwell after a walk in the Polar Wolf penal colony and lost consciousness, after which he died after unsuccessful resuscitation, and that the exact pattern of death is being investigated.



Let us recall that the most vocal critic of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, was detained upon arrival at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on January 17, 2021.



Before his arrest, Navalny was in Germany, where he was transferred in August, after he suddenly fell ill during a plane flight in Siberia. Laboratories in Western Europe concluded that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok family.



