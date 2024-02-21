World Trident missile test from British submarine fails, the authorities made a statement A British Trident missile was misfired and crashed into the ocean off the coast of Florida during a test launch from a nuclear submarine. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | 08:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The test firing of a Trident missile from a Royal Navy submarine has failed, for the second time in a row.



The UK Ministry of Defense on Tuesday confirmed the incident, which took place at the end of January, saying there had been a mistake involving the Vanguard submarine, but they said no further details were being shared for security reasons.



However, ministry officials emphasized that those missiles still represent the foundation of Britain's defense and that they are still "safe and effective," reports Sky News.



The source of that British TV network emphasized that the error had to do with the fact that it was a test launch, and that it would have been successful if it had been carried out with a nuclear warhead.



The British "Sun" reported that both the Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and the head of the Navy were on board HMS Vanguard when she fired the unarmed test missile off the East coast of America in January.



In a statement the Ministry of Defense admitted an anomaly had occurred in the most recent launch. But it also claimed that the HMS Vanguard and its crew had been "proven fully capable" in their operations, and the test had "reaffirmed the effectiveness of the UK's nuclear deterrent".



This marks the second unsuccessful launch of the Trident in a row for the British Royal Navy, following problems with a test firing in 2016.