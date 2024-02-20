World Arrest warrant issued for Alexei Navalny's brother PHOTO Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a warrant for Oleg Navalny, the brother of the late Alexei Navalny. Source: Tanjug, TASS Tuesday, February 20, 2024 | 14:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Navalny Oleg Anatolyevich. He is wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," according to the database reported by TASS.



Russian law enforcement agencies did not specify under which article of the criminal code the case against Oleg Navalny was initiated, reports TASS.



In 2014, he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for fraud.



Let us remind you that Alexei Navalny died on Friday, February 16, the Federal Correctional Service of Russia for the Yamalo-Nenets district announced, adding that Navalny felt bad after a morning walk and lost consciousness, after which he was resuscitated unsuccessfully. Navalny served a 30-year prison sentence for founding and financing an extremist organization and its activities and was known as a harsh critic of the Kremlin. Let us recall that the most vocal critic of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, was detained upon arrival at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on January 17, 2021.



To reiterate, before his arrest, Navalny was in Germany, where he was transferred in August, after he suddenly fell ill during a plane flight in Siberia. Laboratories in Western Europe concluded that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok family.