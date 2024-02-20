World Serbia has just received a message: "They will drag you in, using Ukrainian scenario" The fear of the Third World War is very justified, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said today, stating that Serbia will also be drawn into NATO. ​ Source: B92 Tuesday, February 20, 2024 | 11:33 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VASILY FEDOSENKO

At today's meeting with the top officials of the Belarusian security agencies in Minsk, Lukashenko said that there is no country that can call itself safe.



"There is no country or nation that could feel absolutely safe in the last ten years. Military power has once again become the main argument of the world centers for solving problems. It is as if there were no millions of losses and the horrors of the First and Second World Wars. Now, we are literally covered by an information wave the so-called premonition of the third world war. There are reasons for concern," the Belarusian leader said, as reported by the Belta agency.



According to him, the appetites of the collective West will only grow.



"In fact, we are in the epicenter of a long-term major military-political crisis. They are using methods of intimidation as old as the world. The forecasts are disappointing. The appetites and activity of the collective West will only grow. Washington and its allies will continue to expand NATO. The situation is very favorable for them. Frankly speaking, without too much diplomacy, almost all European leaders have become subjects of the USA. There is no doubt whose politics and whose interests dominate the European Union," said the Belarusian President.



"The entry of Finland and the imminent admission of Sweden into NATO is the next wave of expansion to the east. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Georgia and Serbia will be drawn into the alliance. All this will be done according to Ukraine's scenario," Lukashenko added.