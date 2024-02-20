World A terrible story emerged from Avdiivka; The last messages revealed horror PHOTO/VIDEO A few hours after Russian troops raised their flags over Avdiivka, a horrifying story emerged of injured soldiers who failed to escape. Source: Jutarnji list, CNN Tuesday, February 20, 2024 | 11:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos, File

As CNN writes, they were later killed when Russian troops reached their positions.



CNN reports that Avdejevka was defended by the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which occupied a position known as Zenit and suffered heavy attacks.



The soldiers who were stationed there were desperately trying to escape from the ruins of the city, according to Viktor Biliak, one of the soldiers there, who described on Instagram the dangerous road ahead.

Russians executed 6 soldiers captured on Zenith position south of Avdiivka. That's one of them calling just before russians come in. Later russians published video with dead bodies. 3 executed fighters have been recognized by family members already.pic.twitter.com/FbxoNBs6gh — Angry Ukrainian 🇺🇦 (@SmartUACat) February 18, 2024

Tanjug/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

He wrote that as they fled, nothing could be seen and they looked like blind kittens being guided by a drone, while enemy artillery was all around them. The road, as he says, was full of dead people. In the end, the commander informed him over the radio that the wounded would not be evacuated. "There are six people left. It was difficult to read the messages they left us", said Biliak.



"I will never forget their despair. The bravest are those who die," he added in his harrowing post.



CNN recalls that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the decision to withdraw the Ukrainian army from Avdiivka was made in order to "save the lives of soldiers".



Ukrainian journalists working for Slidstvo.info managed to establish contact with the relatives of the abandoned and wounded Ukrainian soldiers.



"They waited for the evacuation vehicle for a day and a half. And when they realized that no one was coming to pick them up, they started calling us. They were running out of medicine and food, my brother was in severe pain!" said the sister of one of the Ukrainian soldiers left behind.



She said that her brother told her that the command had agreed that the Russians would get them out because "ours won't get to them," Katerina said.



Another of the soldiers captured in Zenith was Andrij Dubnicki. His wife Ljudmila spoke to the journalists of the Slidstvo.info portal.



The wife of the second soldier who was left behind says that she corresponded with him, and in his last message at 12 o'clock on Thursday, he wrote that he was going to be captured.

🇺🇦🇷🇺🚨‼️ AVDEEVKA: Russians captured the fortified area "Zenith".



-> One of the most powerful Ukranian defense centers in Avdeevka fell. https://t.co/Nmz79pBcaN pic.twitter.com/5DtLp30XeT — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 15, 2024

Tanjug/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Already on Friday, a Russian military blogger published a video showing the bodies of several soldiers. The video showed the insignia of the 1st Slavic Brigade of the Russian Army, which allegedly entered the Zenit area south of Avdeyevka two days earlier.



The sister of the captured soldier claims that she recognized her brother among the dead, by the clothes and the bottle of water he was holding when the Russians found them.



Biliak, a soldier who posted photos on Instagram, recognized the other because he had a cross tattoo on his arm. The wife also recognized her husband in the video. The Ukrainian 110th Brigade told CNN that it is trying to find out what happened. In the meantime, the well-known Ukrainian military blogger Yuriy Butusov published the names of all six soldiers who remained at the Zenith position.



"These wounded could not move on their own, and there were no evacuation vehicles to transport them. Due to the complete encirclement of Zenit, no vehicle could pass for evacuation," Butusov said.



It is not known how the soldiers died, but Butusov stated that the Russian army "executed the helpless unarmed wounded, who were captured and could not move."



The office of the chief prosecutor in Ukraine announced that an investigation was launched into "violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder" in the case of injured and abandoned soldiers.



Also, the statement said that the Russian side agreed to evacuate the Ukrainian wounded and provide them with assistance, and then exchange them (for other prisoners of war). The brigade later learned that its soldiers had been killed, according to a video released by Russian forces.



"War is cruel and we are fighting for freedom at a high price," the Ukrainian prosecutor's office said.