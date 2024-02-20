World Politico: After the fall of Avdiivka, the West must prevent the collapse of Ukraine Currently, the main task of the US and its allies in supporting Ukraine is to prevent the collapse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Source: TV Front Tuesday, February 20, 2024 | 07:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This is written by the American publication Politico, referring to some congressmen and officials.



"Now the plan, as eight US lawmakers and five foreign officials have stated or complained in interviews, is simply to prevent the collapse of the Ukrainian military, Politico reports.



According to the authors of the publication, many Western officials and lawmakers tried not to touch on the topic of a possible victory of Ukraine and its timing. According to the publication, plans to prevent the collapse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the main ones, were discussed at the Munich Security Conference.



Politico reminds that the situation in Ukraine is complicated by the problem with the allocation of American aid, which Biden advocates. However, as the publication writes, US authorities have no other way but to ask Congress to approve new aid to Ukraine, said US Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at a conference in Munich. She noted that Washington does not have a plan B regarding further support to Kyiv.



It is worth noting that the Ukrainian army is trying hard to hold its positions in different directions, and recently it lost Avdiivka. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the transfer of AKHZ to the control of the Russian army. This is the largest fortified area that the Ukrainian army has created in this direction for more than nine years.