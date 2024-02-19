World "Putin killed Alexei" Russian opposition activist Yulia Navalnaya today accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering her husband, politician Alexei Navalny. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 19, 2024 | 13:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARC MUELLER / MSC /HANDOUT

She adds that she will continue her husband's mission and that she wants to build a free Russia.



"I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia," Navalnaya said in a video address posted on YouTube, according to Reuters. She stated that she will work for the benefit of the citizens of Russia in order to fight the Kremlin and create a "new Russia".



"By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me - half of my heart and half of my soul. But I still have the other half that tells me that I have no right to give up," Navalnaya said.



She added that she will soon inform the public about why "Putin killed Alexei three days ago". "We will definitely find out who exactly committed this crime and how. We will publish their names and show their faces," said Navalnaya.



Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday, February 16, the Federal Correctional Service of Russia for the Yamalo-Nenets district announced, adding that Navalny felt unwell after a morning walk and lost consciousness, after which he was unsuccessfully resuscitated.



Navalny served a 30-year prison sentence for, as stated in the verdict, the founding and financing of an extremist organization and its activities and was known as a harsh critic of the Kremlin.