World Borrell calls for sanctions EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell said EU member states will propose sanctions against those responsible for Navalny's death. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 19, 2024 | 12:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

He stated this upon his arrival at the meeting of the EU Council for Foreign Affairs.



"And Putin himself is responsible," Borrell told reporters in Brussels.



He emphasized that the EU must continue to support Ukraine and the Russian people on the political and military front.



"We need to send a message of support to the Russian opposition," said Borrell and pointed out that during today's meeting, Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalny, will send a message about how to support the political opposition in Russia.



At the same time, he suggested that the EU ministers, as a sign of honoring Navalny, rename the regime of sanctions for human rights violations to the "Navalny Human Rights Sanctions Regime" so that, as he said, his name would forever be inscribed in the EU's work on the defense of human rights.



Borrell added that the EU will continue to closely watch how the war in Ukraine unfolds. He stated that EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in the Middle East today and pointed out that he had previously published a statement, which represents the position of the majority, but not all member states, and which demanded that Israel not launch a military offensive on the Rafah.



"The military operation has not reached its peak, but everyone fears that it will happen in the coming days," Borrell said, adding that 1.7 million people were pushed towards the Egyptian border. He emphasized that "the only solution" is to release the hostages and to reach a permanent ceasefire, which could enable the search for a political solution.



He pointed out that, when discussing the war in the Gaza Strip, one must not forget what is happening in the West Bank and said that his proposal to the member states is to take actions to sanction "violent settlers" who undertake, as he stated, "terrorist actions against the Palestinian people in the West Bank". He added that he does not yet have the consent of all member states, but that he will continue to advocate for the condemnation of what is happening in the West Bank, which he said is "on the boil".



Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu, after arriving at the summit, said that there is no doubt that "Putin's regime" is responsible for Navalny's death.



She assessed that it is important for the EU to continue to put pressure on Russia and to quickly adopt the 13th package of sanctions and start work on the next package of sanctions. She also pointed out the importance of continuing work on the process of accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.



When it comes to the crisis in the Middle East, she underlined that civilians must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law and pointed out that the Government of Romania will continue to support and provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip. Odobescu stressed that humanitarian aid should be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, and that during the meeting she would call for the immediate release of all hostages.



When it comes to the situation in the Sahel, she said that the ministers will discuss the EU's engagement in the region and its adaptation to the new reality on the ground.



Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin expressed hope that EU foreign ministers will reach an agreement on sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank and said the world was shocked by the level of inhumanity in the Gaza Strip.



He added that Ireland supports sanctions against violent settlers on the West Bank and expressed regret that there is still no unity and unanimity on this issue within the EU Council for Foreign Affairs.



Martin added that he will advocate for continued funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). He added that EU foreign ministers will express their condolences to Yulia Navalny and her family and show that there are alternatives to "the type of regime currently operating in Russia."



During today's meeting in Brussels, EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Sahel and other issues.