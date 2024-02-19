World Warning for the worst-case scenario: Putin's "madness" directed to another country? Former Polish President Aleksandar Kwasniewski warned that all Poles must be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Source: B92, klix.ba Monday, February 19, 2024 | 10:07 Tweet Share Profimedia/Photo by /UPI

As he pointed out, they must be ready if Putin decides to continue military activities in Ukraine as well as threats to other European countries.



In an interview with the Polish "Onet", Kwasniewski also talked about the possible withdrawal of America from NATO if Donald Trump won a new presidential mandate.



"If Putin's madness continues, we have to be ready. We have to live normally, but also learn the skills for war. This is a terrible prognosis, and I am very sorry to have to say it, but it is the reality," said Kwasniewski.